Have you ever driven down the streets of Colorado and wondered, why don't we have license plates with chile peppers on them?

(The spell checker machine says "chile" should be "chili," but we're going with "chile" for this story. You can continue reading now).

There's an "adopt a shelter pet" plate, a "Craig Hospital" plate, and even one for state parks. There are 40 special group plates listed on the Colorado DMV website.

Chile peppers don't have a plate of their own, and the Pueblo Chile Growers Association wants one, to let "all of Colorado know that Pueblo Chile is Colorado's Chile."

The bill to approve this plate was presented at the capitol on Thursday. It passed through the House Transportation and Energy Committee, and it's headed to the appropriations committee.

There's actually a whole branding campaign for Pueblo Chile. Organizers got a grant through the USDA to promote the chiles.

The Pueblo Chile Growers' association and Pueblo County are using the money to push agritourism.

