Colorado DMV sends out 12,000 licenses with incorrect heights

DENVER - Man, the DMV is just having a bad few months.

First, they issued more than 200 duplicate license plates. Now, around 12,000 people who renewed their driver's licenses or ID cards in the past few weeks may have received a license with the wrong information.

"Frustrating annoying aggravating. I think all of those things could be used by many people to describe the experience going to the DMV," says Darrell Proctor, who was one of the people who received of those incorrect licenses. "I know some people will often say (going to the DMV) is like going to the dentist. I can tell you I have a very good dentist and going to the DMV has been a far worse experience than going to any of the dentists I have gone to over the years."

So Proctor decided renew his driver's license online, and it seemed much like his experience at the dentist.

"It was very painless," he said.

That was back over Presidents Day weekend. He thought he was all set until he opened the mail weeks later. His shiny new license said Procter is 7-foot-2, but Darrell Proctor is not 7-foot-2. He's actually just shy of 6 feet.

"If I were in fact 7-foot-2, I would have had a great career in the NBA as a former basketball player. I will tell you I am nowhere near as tall as Kareem Abdul Jabar."

His wife's license was about a foot off as well, so he called the DMV.

"A nice man named Joe answered the phone, and I said there's incorrect information on my license. And he said, 'Is it your height?' And I said, 'As a matter of fact, Joe, it is (the) height. It says I'm 7-feet-2. And Joe says, 'I've had more than 30 calls on this today.'"

Proctor's still working on getting this corrected. Next reached out to the DMV Tuesday. They say at least 12,000 people, who renewed licenses between Feb. 20 and March 6, received an incorrect license.

There's no need to contact the DMV, they say. They'll be sending out new ones to people who were affected. People who have an incorrect license are asked to destroy it.

Through it all, Proctor has only one regret.

"It's too bad that you couldn't alter my weight, as well."

