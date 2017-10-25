Colorado GOP opens VP Pence's fundraiser to the press

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the culmination of a faith unity walk at Las Vegas City Hall on October 7, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Ethan Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK - Colorado Republicans will open Vice President Mike Pence's fundraiser for the state party on Thursday to the press. This will allow the public to hear his message, along with those who paid $150 or more to hear it.

We gave the GOP a hard time when they had trouble selling tickets, who later said it was popular demand that caused them to slash prices to the event from $275 to $150.

RELATED: 'Huge demand' is apparently reason Colorado GOP cut prices for event with VP Pence

But the Colorado GOP deserves some serious credit for allowing the public to hear what the donors hear.

When the then presidential candidate Hillary Clinton spoke at a fundraiser outside Governor Hickenlooper's house last year, journalists were not allowed to attend.

In fact, several media reports described static noise generators -- white noise machines used to keep reporters from hearing what Clinton told donors at the fundraiser.

So we applaud you, Colorado GOP, for not using the same tactic and opening Thursday's event to the press.

