Colorado got its own recycling Wall-E

Imagine a home for one of the most innovative robots in the nation.

You imagine an underground laboratory or maybe even a place that resembles Iron Man's lair of advanced technology.

The place this Colorado robot resides is neither secret nor built for a superhero.

In fact, it's a little smelly.



AMP Robotics created a robot called Clarke, and it lives in Alpine Waste and Recycling Center. It's designed solely for recycling.

Clarke sometimes acts like a real person. It's constantly learning and improving itself. Unlike your average Joe however, this robot has perfect memory according to Matanya Horowitz, CEO of AMP Robotics.

Once it picks an item up, it remembers the material of it forever.

Clarke has a vision system that sorts through recyclables quickly. Horowitz says Clarke will become even faster, picking two items per second.

The robot doesn't look like what you might be thinking though.

It's more spider-like, with three arms connected at a central point.



Alpine Waste and Recycling is the first in the country to use robotic sorting, and Brent Hilderbrand, Vice President of the service says, "The goal from our standpoint is to keep recycling processing costs down and over the next year or two, we could see more Clarkes in different areas of our cities."

And no, Clarke is not related to Kyle Clark. The robot was named after Arthur C. Clarke, a science fiction author who's quite popular in the office at AMP Robotics.

