Colorado Governor Hickenlooper's heading to Cuba

DENVER - Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper is headed for Cuba on Thursday for a four-day trip.

The governor has been critical of President Donald Trump's refugee ban, so this got us to thinking.

Did he have a problem back when President Barack Obama made it more difficult for Cuban refugees to get asylum in the U.S.? We didn't recall hearing Hickenlooper take issue with the Obama administration.

Next asked him at a media event on Wednesday:

"I'm sure the changes that Obama put in place, they're so fresh that they'll get re-examined by President Trump. And they'll work on it. The notion of trying to create a level playing field for all refugees-- I don't know the details. I'm not an expert in Cuban-American relations. Hopefully. when I come back Sunday night, I'll be much more knowledgeable."

The trip is planned through Biennial of the Americas, a nonprofit the governor helped create when he was mayor.

We also asked who's paying for the trip, and just like last year's Super Bowl, the governor says he's footing the bill.

Donations to the Biennial are paying for his Chief of Staff to go to Cuba.

