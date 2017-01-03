Colorado hiking group AdAmAn completes 95th New Year's hike

(Lars Leber)

KUSA - Colorado's AdAmAn Club completed a New Year's milestone over the weekend.

The hiking group made their 95th hike up Pikes Peak on New Year's Eve to shoot off fireworks.

The group's newest member, Brooke Chestnut, led them up the mountain.

We introduced you to Brooke last week after he was inducted into the group officially, as the 99th member.

All of them hiked up the 14er during the day before they shot off the fireworks at night.

The group has shared some of the photos and videos on social media since the hike.

Copyright 2016 KUSA