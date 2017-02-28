Colorado is racing New Mexico to be the first with a chile license plate

There's a fight brewing between New Mexico and Colorado, to determine which state can be the first with a special chile license plate.

Colorado's bill passed the House on Tuesday.

*Thank goodness legislators in both states are focusing on the important stuff*

That said, there's a legitimate interest from the Pueblo Chile Growers Association.

“The Pueblo chile is Colorado’s chile,” HB17-1012 sponsor Rep. Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, told the House. “Our local growers deserve recognition of their outstanding chiles.”

According to House Democrats, Rep. Esgar said she had been told that “Colorado shouldn’t be proud of their chiles because New Mexico is the chile capital of the United States.” That sealed the deal, and the House gave voice-vote approval to the fast-tracked bill.

So take THAT, chile lovers south of our border.

The matter will now progress to a third vote in the House.

