Colorado man's mini horses are his service animals

PINE, COLO. - Larry Mark Guthrie owns and operates a mini horse ranch in Pine, Colorado, but these aren’t your typical pet mini horses (if there is such a thing). Guthrie is training these mares to be service animals.

“I just come down and have a lot of patience with them,” says Guthrie. “Work with them every day. Put the collars on them. Put the halters on them. Walk with them. Work with them. Making sure they do the commands that I teach them.”

Yes, they are a legal service animal, and he doesn’t train these horses for just anyone. They help him out every day.

“One day,” he says, “I think I got a nerve problem with my nervous system, and that’s how I started shaking real bad.”

Guthrie has suffered from constant tremors for the last twelve years. You’ll typically see one of his mini horses with him whenever he runs his errands.

“I just hold onto their halter, and walk with them. They walk with me, and stabilize me when I’m walking.”

Don’t worry. Before shopping he takes all the necessary precautions to avoid any accidents.

“I make sure to make sure they won’t go potty in the store before I actually take them into the store,” assures Guthrie.

“If anything happens to them I’d really be lost without them,” Guthrie reflects, as he pours water from 5 gallon jugs into his thirsty horses' water trough. “They mean a lot to me. Yea.”





By the way, the horses are named Patty Cake, Chunky Monkey, Fancy Dancer and Glitter Blue, or Bug, depending on what they feel like calling her that day. See them in action in that video above, shot by photojournalist Mike Grady.

And for now, if you see Mark around town with a service horse along, it's either Patti Cake or Fancy Dancer. The others are still honing their skills.

