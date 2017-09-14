Colorado might get a Hyperloop and we don't know exactly what that means

Hyperloop

DENVER - CDOT has won! But won what?

A proposal by the Colorado Department of Transportation was selected as one of 10 finalists in the Hyperloop One Global Challenge.

Hyperloop One is a Los Angeles-based company working on a transportation system that has passengers and goods traveling through a tube at nearly 700 miles per hour.

The CDOT proposal includes travel from Cheyenne to Pueblo and perhaps DIA to Vail.

How much would it cost to build? How much would it cost to ride?

"We're on step three of like a 100-step process," said CDOT Executive Director Shailen Bhatt.

The next step is a feasibility study, that could cost half a million dollars, to figure out where exactly it could be build, how much it would cost to build and how much it would cost to ride.

"Whatever the cost for the consumer, it's going to have to comparable to whatever it would cost me to drive," said Bhatt. "It's got to compete from a cost-per-mile basis."

What CDOT did not win is a fully-funded Hyperloop. Hyperloop One will now partner with CDOT, providing business and engineer expertise, since they're the smart ones that know how this technology is supposed to work.

"The financial piece has to be figured out. We said all along the state will not be the pockets for this. What we can do is facilitate around the regulatory environment. We can help with land acquisition. We've built projects, but we're not going to fund this publicly," said Bhatt.

