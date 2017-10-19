Colorado Republican joins push for trasparency in online political ads

Rep. Mike Coffman

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK - Say what you will about the political ads on television, at least they weren't paid for by the Russians.

We can't say the same about social media advertising. The law is fuzzy on that.

But there are Republicans in Congress who think the next time Russians want to help elect Republicans - that voters see that disclosed online.

Republican Congressman Mike Coffman of Aurora is one of the sponsors of a bipartisan bill to force disclosure on online political ads. It's similar to what's in place for TV ads.

The Honest Ads Act follows reports that a Russian company purchased as many as 3,000 political ads on Facebook, meddling in the presidential election.

The bill would require large digital platforms to maintain a publicly available file of all requests to run ads that cost more than $500.

I imagine the groups would have meaningless names just like on TV.

Like, Russians For Clean American Elections.

