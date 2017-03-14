Colorado Rockies' awesome Pi Day pic was the work of Photoshop

This is some impressive Photoshop

DENVER - It looked like the Rockies won Pi Day, for a minute.

You know, March 14, or 3.14 - the day people use as an excuse to eat copious amounts of pizza and apple pie.

Anyway, the Rockies tweeted a photo of the players all lined up...

Number three.

Number 14.

Number 15.

Number 9, and so on.

They fooled at least one TV station in town, but that tribute to 3.14 is 100 percent Photoshopped.

