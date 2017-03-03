Colorado Springs Gazette throws shade, then apologizes

Courtesy: Twitter

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK, KUSA - A lot of sass from the Colorado Springs Gazette, but maybe too much.

On Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent, the Gazette tweeted "What are you giving up this year? We suggest the Denver Post."

Ouch, I get that Phil Anschutz and the Gazette are trying to compete with the Post - but that's going for the kneecaps.

It was Wednesday's Shade of the Day on Next.

On March 1, we referred to giving up the @denverpost for lent. It was intended as playful, but should not have been done. We apologize. — The Gazette (@csgazette) March 3, 2017

Now when Friday rolled around, the Gazette had a different tone tweeting "On March 1, we referred to giving up the Denver Post for Lent. It was intended to be playful, but should not have been done. We apologize."



