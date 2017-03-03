KUSA
Close

Colorado Springs Gazette throws shade, then apologizes

9NEWS at 6 p.m. 3/3/17.

Erica Tinsley, KUSA 7:45 PM. MST March 03, 2017

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK, KUSA -  A lot of sass from the Colorado Springs Gazette, but maybe too much.

On Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent, the Gazette tweeted "What are you giving up this year? We suggest the Denver Post."

Ouch, I get that Phil Anschutz and the Gazette are trying to compete with the Post - but that's going for the kneecaps.

It was Wednesday's Shade of the Day on Next.

Now when Friday rolled around, the Gazette had a different tone tweeting "On March 1, we referred to giving up the Denver Post for Lent. It was intended to be playful, but should not have been done. We apologize."
 

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories