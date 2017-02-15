Colorado State Representative refers to colleague as 'half-Latino'

State Rep. Joe Salazar at community forum

A state representative is defending his decision to call a colleague a "half-Latino," as they battled over immigration reform.

Democratic State Rep. Joe Salazar of Thornton favors giving sanctuary to people here illegally. Republican State Rep. Dave Williams of Colorado Springs wants to strengthen immigration enforcement.

Here's how Salazar described Williams at a Latino community forum last month:

"Write his name down. Representative Dave Williams. He is half-Latino. Write his name down. And call him tomorrow. Visit his office tomorrow. And tell him that we will not tolerate any more divisiveness coming from the Republican party."

And here's how Rep. Williams responded on Wednesday, as he stood on the House floor:

"One of our members referred to me as a 'half Latino,' and this term was used as a means to diminish my standing on this policy issue and to lessen my credibility within the Latino community…these tactics are disgraceful and in poor taste…I'm sorry that my surname doesn't match my ethnicity or my heritage, but I'm proud of who I am and where I come from."

And then, Rep. Salazar fired back while talking to Kyle Clark on Wednesday, saying he wasn't trying to deny anyone their heritage.

"No. I mean this has nothing to do with identity politics. This has to do with the fact that it is in fact a truth that he described himself that way, so he can try to make hat out of it as much as he wants, but the ultimate situation that we're looking at here is he's bringing a bill that is hateful, spiteful, that terrorized the Latino community, and that's why we had so many community members at that forum."

You can decide where you come down on this, and whether it's about fake outrage or identity politics, but here are my thoughts:

Representative Salazar calling a conservative colleague a half-Latino reminded me of criticism we've heard of conservative commentators who have appeared on 9NEWS over the years.

Viewers have suggested that our Republican political expert Kelly Maher doesn't represent women because she's a conservative. And that our former GOP political expert Ryan Frazier, who is black, shouldn't speak to minority issues.

We never heard that about our Democratic analysts - that James Mejia was somehow less than Latino for something he said, or that Andrew Romanoff didn't represent a Jewish perspective.

I hope here on Next we can debate people's ideas, rather than expect that any one person should be forced to represent an identity - or be stripped of it for their views.

#heynext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)