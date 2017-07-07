Colorado taxpayers told they owe money - just not how much

It'd be helpful if this scary-looking letter told you how much you owed. (Photo: Next)

DENVER - Colorado's tax collectors could use a do-over after sending out thousands of letters demanding people pay up - and then forgetting to tell them how much they owe.

Around 100,000 of Coloradans got a letter in the main with the headline - kind of scary in bold - "Notice of Deficiency or Rejection of Refund Claim," which, basically, means you owe the state money. But it turns out the letter itself was deficient, as Anne in Denver found out.

"I kept looking through the envelope to see if I had missed some little slip of paper," she tells Next.

Lynn Granger of the state's Department of Revenue says when the organization sent out the notices, it only printed the first page.

"But not the second page that was supposed to be attached to that first page," Granger says.

That second page? It's the "attached payment coupon" that was not attached to all of the notices. And the number of taxpayers that got the incomplete notice in the mail?

Granger says it's roughly 9,000. The Department of Revenue blames a software update. Those 9,000 should be getting the missing payment coupons next week in a second mailing.

The cost?

"So, it'll be roughly $4,500 to send out that additional mailing," Granger says. "Is it OK? No, we always aim to provide the best possible customer service. We're not perfect, we do have errors sometimes, unfortunately, and we apologize for any inconvenience that this causes customers."

When Anne got the letter, she had to search for a phone number to get answers - like, you know, how much she was delinquent.



"The person who helped me was very nice and was able to look up what the amount was," Anne tells Next. "I owed $57."

Anne says she contacted Next because she figured 9,000 people spending 20 minutes on hold with the revenue department trying to find out how much they owed would equate to over a years' worth of time spent on hold.

Plus the employees spending all that time telling each caller the same apology each time. She says she'd like the Department of Revenue to put a banner on the website or a new recording on the phone. The department's spokesperson says they're working on something like that to help out.

