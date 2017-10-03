Colorado teenagers take pledges to stay off social media in October

LITTLETON - Teenagers in Europe, Asia and America - including Colorado - are pledging to delete all social media apps on their phones for one month.

"Social media really shows the ingenuity and a false reality," Joe Roberts, a junior partaking in Offline October, said. "Everyone's posting their perfect pictures, posting their perfect lives and perfect stories...but in reality, everyone's lives aren't all that perfect."

A group of students in Littleton started a campaign called "Offline October." It's a pledge for students to give up social media accounts for the entire month, "in order to spend time with friends and family, appreciate those around me, get outside, and participate in community events," according to their website.

Students met up on the eve of October 1 to delete their apps together.

"It was weird because I've been on my phone so often," Chloe Schilling, a participant of Offline October said. "So it was nice. I hung out with my family all day (the first day of Offline October.)"

An average teenager in the U.S. spends nine hours consuming media, according to Common Sense Media.

"It's also...when you're hanging out with friends and you're supposed to be with your friends and one of your friends is sitting there snapchatting 50 people," Carly Spotts, a student in Littleton said. "Or when one of your friends is asking what their Instagram caption should be rather than laughing at whatever just happened."

The teenagers of Littleton want to go offline for three main reasons:

1. Suicide Prevention

"We believe that social media plays a negative role in teenagers lives and is a factor to depression and suicide. By removing social media for one month, morale and confidence will be boosted."

2. Peer-2-Peer Conversations

"Teenagers have lost the art of talking face to face with one another. By removing social media for October, students will choose to talk to one another face to face or over the phone instead of through social media applications."

3. Events and hangouts

"Students report that they feel as if their friends do not do as much outside of school together. We believe that if we take away social media, students will choose to spend time hanging with their friends instead of spending time on social media."

RELATED: Facebook behavior affects health in college students, Regis researchers find

"Don't post a story. Live one."

It's the anthem and heartbeat for the teenagers left in the aftermath of tragedy in their community.

RELATED: Three students die by suicide in three days

Roberts said the goal isn't to just be off social media for one month. He wants the average number teenagers spend on their phones to drastically go down over time.

There's already more than 1,300 pledges from students in 200 schools, in six countries.

Littleton Public Schools are promoting Offline October at all their schools.

"We know how powerful peer to peer connections can be," Nate Thompson, LPS Director said. "That's why this campaign is so exciting. We are so proud of these teenagers throughout our community who have come together to create positive change."

If you would like to participate or find out more information on Offline October, visit their website at: http://www.offlineoctober.com/

Colorado schools with students that are already participating:

Louisville Middle School

Denver Catholic Biblical School

Horizon High School

University of Colorado Boulder

Newton Middle School

The Studio School

Cherry Creek High School

Kolbe Academy

The Studio School

East High School

Accelerated Health Care College

Ranch View Middle School

Good Shepard Middle School

Ranum Middle School

Our Lady of Lourdes

D'Evelyn

Chaparral High School

Greeley Central High School

Overland High School

Thompson Valley High School

Trinity Lutheran

Castle View High School

St. Johns School

Two Roads Charter School

Bear Creek K-8

Dakota Ridge High School

Pima Medical Institute

Homestead Elementary

Legend High School

Ken Caryl Middle School

Delta Middle School

Carmody Middle School

Colorado College Alumna

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical

Century middle school

Connections academy

Castle View High School

Community College of Denver

Hard knocks

Augustine Institute

Ralph Moody Elementary

Aurora Central

Douglas County High School

Rock Canyon

Rocky Heights Middle School

St. Vincent De Paul

Evergreen High School

Silver Hills Middle School

George Washington High School

Rocky Top Middle School

Standley Lake High School

Roxborough Intermediate

Lakewood Highschool

Fairview High School

Franklin Elementary

Lewis-Palmer

East High School

St John's Lutheran

Wellesley

Littleton Academy

Peak to peak

LEWIS PALMER HS

APSOL

UCCS

Windsor High School

Studio School

Heritage High School

Columbine High School

Colorado State University

University of Denver

Denver School of the Arts

DSST College View

Goddard Middle School

Hulstrom K-8

Littleton High School

J.K Mullen High School

Wilder Elementary

Valor Christian High School

ThunderRidge High School

Arapahoe High School

Regis Jesuit High School

Golden High School

Mountain Vista High School

North High School

Ralston Valley High School

Slavens

Skyview Academy

Euclid Middle School

Chatfield Senior High

Aspen Academy

Colorado Academy

Colorado Early Colleges Parker

Denver Christian School

St. Marys Littleton

Stony Creek

Bishop Machebeuf High School

Arapahoe Community College

Lakewood High School

West Middle School

St. Mary's Academy

Powell Middle School

Euclid Middle School

St. Thomas Moore Catholic School

© 2017 KUSA-TV