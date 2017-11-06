Colorado, what gives you hope?
From the terror attack in New York, to the shooting that killed three Coloradans at the Thornton Walmart, to the 26 people who died in the church shooting -- the events of the last week can seem overwhelming. We asked some of our neighbors an honest quest
KUSA 7:01 PM. MST November 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Texas shooter allowed to buy weapons after Air Force…Nov. 6, 2017, 3:52 p.m.
-
Church shooting victims: Who they were, how you can helpNov. 6, 2017, 1:55 p.m.
-
Vance Joseph accepts blame for Broncos' skidNov. 6, 2017, 5:07 p.m.