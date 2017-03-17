Colorado woman ends her life under physician-assisted suicide law

An old photo of Kathy Myers, who died last week, after a decade battling COPD. Kathy chose to use Colorado's new physician-assisted suicide law to find the life-ending medication.

AURORA, COLO. - Herb Myers first met his wife Kathy when they were about 3-years-old. They went to grade school and high school together, but it would still be years before Herb had the courage to ask for a date.

“About four or five years after high school we met again. I asked her out. Well, I didn’t ask her out then,” he laughs. “I just kind of got my courage up a few days later, and then asked her out.”

Herb didn’t expect that after 38 years of marriage, he’d help his wife die peacefully in their home.

Kathy, who started smoking when she was 12, was diagnosed with COPD a decade ago. Her condition worsened as time went on, and she spent the last three years with an oxygen tank. Kathy’s last eight months were spent on Hospice care.

Back in December, after Colorado legalized physician-assisted suicide, Kathy and her husband immediately began searching for the prescription that would end her life. Next met them in January. They couldn’t find a doctor to prescribe the medication then. A doctor reached out to the couple after seeing our story.

On Sunday, Kathy took the medication that ended her life.

“During the day, I can keep busy, so I’m okay. At night, once it starts getting dark, it’s like the whole world kind of closes in a little bit, and that’s when I miss her the most,” Herb says, choking back tears.

We’ll share Herb’s story, in his own words, Friday on Next at 6 p.m. He walks us through the last day of Kathy’s life, and he has a message he’d like other families and doctors in Colorado to hear.

