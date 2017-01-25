Colorado's former pot czar takes his show on the road

Andrew Freedman

KUSA - Colorado's first pot czar is on tour. Actually, he's the world's first pot czar.

Andrew Freedman, the now former Colorado Director of Marijuana Coordination, spoke at the Florida State Legislature today to give guidance on enacting medical marijuana laws.

In November, seven out of 10 Florida voters said yes to expanding the state's current medical marijuana law to allow pot use by those with specific diseases such as cancer, AIDS and post-traumatic stress disorder.

On Wednesday, a legislative subcommittee heard from two people quite familiar with pot laws and experience with what went right and what went wrong; Freedman and former Aurora Police Chief Dan Oates, now the police chief for Miami Beach.

Freedman went first and, as anyone should with an unfamiliar crowd, he started with a joke only a mother could love.

"I actually come from a government background. I was the (Colorado) Lieutenant Governor's Chief of Staff, and I tell people that my mom was very proud. I was a lawyer, I was the Lt. Governor's Chief of Staff, she'd tell everybody I was the Lt. Governor's Chief of Staff, and then when I became the world's first marijuana czar, she told everybody I was the Lt. Governor's Chief of Staff," Freedman deadpanned.

At the end of the 2016, Freedman left his position with the state to start a new firm aimed at helping other states implement marijuana laws.

He let the lawmakers know what to expect and what not to expect.

"All told, medical, recreational and fees included, we raised $140 million, roughly, in the last calendar year. I do caution everybody that's out of a $27 billion budget, so don't expect to really change education or transportation. None of your billion dollar issues can be solved with marijuana," said Freedman.

He passed along knowledge we already know in Colorado, such as the need for edibles to be properly packaged and not look like candy for kids and that education is paramount.

"We waited for the tax revenue to come in, in order to pay for all of our systems that we wanted. If I had to do it over again, I would have taken a loan out against the general fund for the start of a lot of this stuff, and in particular the regulatory system and the public education campaigns," he said.

The most telling statistic he provided was that there could be anywhere between 5,000 and 10,000 home marijuana grows, but that's just a shot-in-the-dark because there's no real method of tracking.

"We allow for a lot of home grow in Colorado. Between medical and recreational, you can pretty easily get up to 99 plants, legally, in your basement. The organized crime elements have noticed that about Colorado and they've moved to Colorado in order to grow in basements, in order to grow in rural Colorado, for the purpose of shipping out of state. A pound of marijuana goes for about $4,000 out of state, goes for about $1,000 in the state of Colorado," said Freedman. "Looking at your system holistically, from the mind of organized crime, is a useful exercise to see where will the system be abused particularly for out-of-state diversion."

Then the lawmakers turned to law enforcement for more guidance. That's where Oates comes in, representing the police chiefs of Florida, with specific knowledge of pot laws since he was in Aurora from 2005-2014.

He did not parse words when telling lawmakers what went wrong in Colorado's initial enforcement of medical marijuana.

"First and foremost, and this was a total failure in Colorado, we believe very, very strongly that every individual police officer needs to know at any one time when they encounter someone in possession of marijuana, that that person possesses it legally under the medical marijuana scheme. That broke down completely in Colorado in the first two years," said Oates.

He also showed a dry sense of humor when describing what will likely happen now that medical marijuana is expanding in Florida.

"The number I remember is in the neighborhood of 160,000 -- somewhere around two percent of all Coloradans -- in the space of two years, suddenly became so debilitated by disease and illness that they needed marijuana, many of them young men in their 20s," said Oates.

