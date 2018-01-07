Comcast customers can't set up recordings from their phones anymore

You can't set your Comcast DVR app to record Next anymore.
It's uncool, but our needs, and yours, are secondary to International Trade Law.
The "remote DVR functionality on the Xfinity stream app" was removed around Thanksgiving. The International Trade Commission ruled on some sort of patent issue.
Th matter is super complicated, but the company that owns TiVo essentially claimed Comcast had ripped off a feature of its recording system.
The federal ruling went in favor of that company, Rivo, but Comcast is appealing. For now, people can watch, download or delete episodes through the app, but a recording can only be set from a TV.
