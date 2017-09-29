Commentary: Let's give the Colorado Rockies the attention they deserve

Watch the video above to hear a rallying cry for the Rockies from reporter and fan, Chris Vanderveen.

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK- With three games left in the regular season, Denver appears slow to accept the fact that the Rockies just might be on the verge of another Rocktober.

The buzz, so apparent ten years ago during the team’s magical late-season surge, just doesn’t seem to be there. Not yet.

RELATED: Rocktober Relived: Celebrating the magical Rockies' run 10 years later

So Chris Vanderveen, a fan of the team since its inaugural season in 1993, takes this moment to issue the first rallying cry.

Five years ago, the Rockies nearly lost 100 games.

This weekend, the team will fight for the final playoff spot in the National League.

Will we see a repeat of Rocktober? It’s time for this city to get excited.

Because you never know when you’ll have to wait another decade for Rockies to get this close again.

Right?

