Commentary: Something heinous happened under the Friday night lights

Denver Public Schools is standing by the Manual High School principal who accused a football team from a rural school of hateful acts of racism at a game Friday night even though DPS acknowledges it's still investigating whether any acts of hate actually occurred.
Manual High principal Nick Dawkins said the Weld Central Rebels football team displayed the Confederate flag and racially taunted Manual players.
There's no photo or video evidence.
DPS said Dawkins didn't actually witness any of this, he wrote his letter condemning Weld Central based on what he'd heard from others.
9NEWS has spoken with several members of the Manual community who said they saw the flag but offered very different accounts about where, when, and how it was displayed.
Weld Central says it's see no evidence the allegations are true but promised to take action if evidence surfaces.
DPS wouldn't say whether an apology is warranted if there isn't evidence of the allegations.
