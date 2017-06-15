Companies selling mail-order pot are illegal, okay?

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

DENVER - The next time your out of state friend asks you to mail them pot, remind them that it's illegal for you to ship marijuana, and those so-called businesses selling mail-order weed are super sketch.

The Better Business Bureau warned Thursday that it's investigating two "businesses" called Denver Smoke Buds and Denver Marijuana.

The BBB found a number of problems on both company's websites: fake addresses, neither are listed with the Secretary of State, there's a fake phone number. Smoke Buds goes as far as to say they won a "best of" award from the Colorado Springs Gazette and Colorado Springs Independent, yet the Gazette doesn't even issue such an award.

The bureau has been unable to reach either company.

Mail-order marijuana is illegal on both the state and federal levels.

Your friends out of state just need to come to Colorado and buy their pot in person like everyone else, OK?

