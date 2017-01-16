Congressman Mike Coffman's response to leaving event with protesters

Mike Coffman on 1/14/17

Republican Congressman Mike Coffman is feeling the heat, because of the the video that shows him leaving the kitchen - otherwise known as an event to meet constituents at Aurora Central Library on Saturday.

Congressman Coffman was met by an overflow crowd of people chanting liberal protest slogans.

Depending on who you believe, these were concerned citizens who got together spontaneously and just happened to have the same point of view and affinity for slogan chanting, or Coffman's event was overrun by activists who oppose his politics.

Coffman believes the latter, issuing a statement calling the scene "unfortunate."

He wrote:

"Yesterday was unfortunate because partisan activists showed up only to disrupt the event I was holding at Aurora Central Library. I have been doing five minute one-on-one constituent meetings for the last five years although I do allow small groups, if they share the same issue concerns. This gives an opportunity for everyone to be heard and not just the loudest voices in the room.

Through some of the most contentious elections in the history of this state, these meetings have generally been a civil and straightforward exchange with the good people I represent. Yesterday, activists angry about the election results and angry about the impending repeal of Obamacare came with the goal of making a show. That's their right. But the great majority of Americans want the Obamacare mess cleaned up. My resolve isn't the least bit shaken by these antics - the American people want Obamacare repealed and replaced."

