Cops aren't asking anymore; Just move over when you see them

2/7/2017

Steve Staeger, KUSA 9:28 PM. MST February 07, 2017

Colorado State Patrol held a news conference on Tuesday, to talk a lot about the importance of moving over for emergency vehicles. They talked a lot, when really, we found 140 characters got the message across just fine.

CSP posted a photo on Twitter of a face we now know very well, even though we shouldn't know Trooper Cody Donahue's face.

We wouldn't, if it hadn't been for the driver who didn't move over.

Along with that picture of Trooper Donahue were three simple sentences that said more than an entire news conference did.

"Why the move over law exists. We are no longer asking. Do it."

We pull over when we hear sirens approaching. Why can't we make it the same habit to just move over a lane while we pass emergency vehicles?

For the longest time police were asking us to do it, but Cody Donahue's face is proof that asking isn't working.

