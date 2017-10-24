KUSA
Cory Gardner's car nearly hits Missouri senator, who has a classic response

Tough day for Colorado's Republican Senator Cory Gardner. Gardner runs the NRSC - which is in charge of getting Republicans elected to the Senate.

It was a tough day for Colorado's Republican Senator Cory Gardner.

Gardner runs the National Republican Senatorial Committee. which is in charge of getting Republicans elected to the Senate. That'll likely be harder in Arizona with Jeff Flake's announcement Tuesday that he won't seek re-election because his moderate politics are no longer welcome in the Trump era.

To add insult to insult, Gardner was being driven away from the Capitol by a staffer when the car apparently pulled a little too close to Missouri Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill.

Gardner says, "I'd never hit you, Claire."

She responds with a classic line: "It's probably the only shot you've got to take me out." 

 

