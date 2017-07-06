KUSA
Couple creates literary escape in rural Colorado

Next with Kyle Clark , KUSA 5:33 PM. MDT July 06, 2017

A couple who loves books just as much as they love nature are combining the two.

For years, Jeff Lee and his wife Ann have dreamt about creating a library that lives inside a historic space that already has a story tell.

The two found a quiet ranch in Rural south park and are now working to turn Buffalo Peaks Ranch into a literary escape.

The Rocky Mountain Land Library is still under renovation and it will be several years before their vision is complete.

For now, they have a few books out there and are holding educational programs on Saturdays. 

You can learn more about their project here: http://www.landlibrary.org/

 

