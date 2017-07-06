Couple creates literary escape in rural Colorado

A couple who loves books just as much as they love nature are combining the two.
For years, Jeff Lee and his wife Ann have dreamt about creating a library that lives inside a historic space that already has a story tell.
The two found a quiet ranch in Rural south park and are now working to turn Buffalo Peaks Ranch into a literary escape.
The Rocky Mountain Land Library is still under renovation and it will be several years before their vision is complete.
For now, they have a few books out there and are holding educational programs on Saturdays.
You can learn more about their project here: http://www.landlibrary.org/
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs