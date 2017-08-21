Couple gets married at Red Rocks during the eclipse

Michelle Hoffman and Cale Bibb had a wedding at Red Rocks during the eclipse

DENVER - Most people will remember where they were when Eclipse 2017 passed over Colorado, Michelle Hoffman and Cale Bibb perhaps more than anyone.

They met at a concert four years ago, and they've been planning for their wedding day at Red Rocks for about 10 months. Preparation took some precise scheduling to make sure the ceremony, and photographs of it, all happened at just the right time.





“I think we nailed it just from being able to research exactly when it was going to hit and what direction we needed to be looking,” Hoffman said.

The bride and groom even had their wedding bands made out of meteorites.

The wedding favor was obvious; they gave out eclipse glasses to all of the guests, so they could check out the eclipse during their ceremony.

