Couple married on a float at Denver's PrideFest

Dillon and Trent were married at the Denver Pride Fest celebration on June 18, 2017 (Photos courtesy Carrie Swails Photography)

DENVER - It's safe to say that Dillon and Trent had the biggest wedding in Denver over the weekend.

We introduced you to them on Friday; family and friends flew in from across the country to watch them get married on a float in the PrideFest parade.

Carrie Swails, the photographer, shared photos from the ceremony with Next.

She wrote on Facebook:

Creating this wedding, finding this couple and doing this in the parade was my passion project. I've dreamed of this and could not have found a better team to put it together or a better couple to do throw this wedding for. Today was one of the most emotional wedding ceremonies I have witnessed and it was exactly like I had imagined when I visualized this entire concept in my head. For every ribbon laid down during the handfasting, thousands of people in the crowd cheered. The crowd's cheers, the guest's energy walking next to the float, our officiant's amazing custom ceremony, and every single person who helped behind the scenes is what made this the most perfect day I could have imagined. So thankful to everyone and thrilled to see something I dreamed of come to a perfect realization!

Swails says vendors donated time and services to make this wedding happen.

