Crisis at sea: A reporter's experience

Refugees pulled aboard Minden use gold heat blankets to warm themselves as the wooden boat they crowded into burns in the background. Rescuers burn boats to ensure smugglers cannot reuse them. (Photo: Jason Pohl/The Coloradoan)

THE COLORADOAN - Life jackets floated all around us, and our eight-person crew aboard rescue boat Minden was all hands on deck.

Three rescuers pulled people aboard the inflatable rescue raft, and the rest of us worked amid cries for help, assisting dozens of refugees up the collapsible ladder and onto our deck.

Our captain tasked me with helping refugees over the railing, guiding them to the bow and evaluating them for life-threatening medical needs. It was time to transition from journalist to rescuer, shifting the camera to my side and recalling my EMT training from a few years prior.

This year is the deadliest on record for people crossing the rough waters of the Mediterranean Sea. More than 4,600 people have died in 2016, surpassing 3,771 reported from 2015, according to the United Nations’ refugee agency. The crossing between Libya and Italy, where one person is killed for every 47 who arrive, is among the most dangerous, the agency reported.

