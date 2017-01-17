CSU sued for allegedly denying funding for pro-life speaker

Colorado State University is facing a free speech lawsuit in federal court alleging it made it difficult to bring a pro-life speaker to campus.
These lawsuits are not uncommon, and this one - as they often do - focuses on whether student activity fees, which bring speakers to campus, can exclude conservative viewpoints.
Next spoke with Emily Faulker, the pro-life student bringing the lawsuit.
"Regardless of whether you agree with abortion, or you disagree, this is a place where we can all come together and say, 'We want to protect our First Amendment rights, and at especially at a public university where you should be applauded for expressing our views."
Faulkner said she has no issue with her fees going toward speakers with the opposite point-of-view.
Faulker is represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative law organization that handles many of these cases.
CSU says it learned of the lawsuit Tuesday, and that it typically doesn't comment on litigation.
