CSU sued for allegedly denying funding for pro-life speaker

No. 11: Colorado State University (Photo: William A. Cotton, CSU Photography)

Colorado State University is facing a free speech lawsuit in federal court alleging it made it difficult to bring a pro-life speaker to campus.

These lawsuits are not uncommon, and this one - as they often do - focuses on whether student activity fees, which bring speakers to campus, can exclude conservative viewpoints.

Next spoke with Emily Faulker, the pro-life student bringing the lawsuit.

"Regardless of whether you agree with abortion, or you disagree, this is a place where we can all come together and say, 'We want to protect our First Amendment rights, and at especially at a public university where you should be applauded for expressing our views."

Faulkner said she has no issue with her fees going toward speakers with the opposite point-of-view.

Faulker is represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative law organization that handles many of these cases.

CSU says it learned of the lawsuit Tuesday, and that it typically doesn't comment on litigation.

