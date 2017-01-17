KUSA
Close

CSU sued for allegedly denying funding for pro-life speaker

Next with Kyle Clark. 9NEWS @ 6. 1/17/2017

Next with Kyle Clark , KUSA 10:10 PM. MST January 17, 2017

Colorado State University is facing a free speech lawsuit in federal court alleging it made it difficult to bring a pro-life speaker to campus.

These lawsuits are not uncommon, and this one - as they often do - focuses on whether student activity fees, which bring speakers to campus, can exclude conservative viewpoints.

Next spoke with Emily Faulker, the pro-life student bringing the lawsuit. 

"Regardless of whether you agree with abortion, or you disagree, this is a place where we can all come together and say, 'We want to protect our First Amendment rights, and at especially at a public university where you should be applauded for expressing our views." 

Faulkner said she has no issue with her fees going toward speakers with the opposite point-of-view. 

Faulker is represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative law organization that handles many of these cases.

CSU says it learned of the lawsuit Tuesday, and that it typically doesn't comment on litigation.

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories