For one guy who grew up in Atlanta, coming here for school has him spreading a new gospel of hip-hop.

Ani Yahzid, a soon-to-be sophomore at the University of Colorado Boulder with a double major in ecology and evolutionary biology, moved to Colorado when he was 13 years-old to attend boarding school in Colorado Springs.

He quickly made a hobby of taking pictures of his adventures outside, and sharing his photos on social media.

Something he never really thought to do while growing up in Atlanta.

"Growing up in Atlanta I like to think of it like an urban bubble, and coming out to Colorado is like disrupting that whole bubble," said Yahzid. "To get out to Colorado is like a whole new world of the outdoors. People spend so much more time outdoors in Colorado than they do in Atlanta, and its obvious in the way people act."

Atlanta-based hip-hop artist, Namaste, saw Yahzid's work and the two began working with each other on projects for Namaste's work.

Black bear spotted in Boulder. Courtesy: Ani Yahzid

Together, they came up with the idea for the independent film project, Exposure, which merges hip-hop and elements of the wilderness to encourage city kids to go outside.

"The influence of hip hop is there and it's very strong I think. It's very strong, especially in kids," Ani said.

He used his own experiences as an example.

"My best friend and I, his name is Isaac, we would go over to his house and just watch YouTube videos of the stuff we thought was cool," he said, adding that many kids in major urban cities like Atlanta, Chicago, and New York City live that same way.

"If your parents don't do it, if your friends don't do it, if your favorite rapper doesn't do it, then what's the incentive?" said Ani.

Yahzid says Colorado changed his outlook.

"I did everything for the first time in Colorado. I climbed for the first time in Colorado. I did everything, hiked a 14er for the first time in Colorado, I saw a black bear for the first time in Colorado. All these experiences that you don't have in Atlanta," he said. "Everything came from first experiences in Colorado. Then I traveled to different spots and had a lot more outdoor experiences in different areas."

Yahzid believes reaching a group through hip-hop will influence more children who are fans of the genre to think about something that doesn't naturally come to mind for them, nature.

"I was accepted into a boarding school in Colorado, but it shouldn't just be for kids who get accepted to boarding school who get to have this experience. It's more, I think, something for everyone to be able to experience. I think something a lot of people are missing out on and would have a great time outdoors, but it's just not cool in certain cultures," he said.

Yahzid will begin the Exposure film Project in July at Olympic National Park in Washington state.

He will be traveling along with Namaste, and Namaste's producer, Keylan, during the two-week trip.

Yahzid is crowdfunding for the trip in July. If you'd like to donate, or learn more about the project, click here.

