Cub Scout Mom: 'We are ready to forgive, forget, and move on'

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK - A Cub Scout kicked out of his den for asking tough questions to a state lawmaker has found a pack that will accept him.

Lori Mayfield told 9NEWS on Friday that her 11-year-old son, Ames, has found a new pack in a different part of the metro area.

"It sounds like a better fit," she said.

Ames asked very specific questions on gun control when State Sen. Vicki Marble, R-Fort Collins, visited the den on Oct. 9.

"Why on earth would you want somebody who beats their wife to have access to a gun," Ames asked Marble, in a video recorded by his mom. "There's something wrong in our country where Republicans believe it's a right to own a gun, but a privilege to have health care."

Five days later, the pack leader met with Ames' mom and the message was clear that he was not welcome back into the den.

"I am really heartbroken that my den leader, which I really felt like I had a pretty good relationship with, decided to kick me out," Ames said.

On Friday, the Boy Scouts of America provided the following statement:

"The Boy Scouts of America and the Denver Area Council are pleased that the family will continue their participation in Scouting. We are committed to working with families to find local units that best fit their needs."

A follow-up question about why Ames' original den was not the best fit for their needs was not answered.

"This matter has already been resolved to the satisfaction of the family," said the Boy Scouts of America spokesman.

The spokesman would also not answer questions about if any action was taken against the den leader or the pack leader.

Lori Mayfield told Next, "We are ready to forgive, forget and move on from here."

