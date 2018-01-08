Custom saddle shop in Golden is thriving thanks to business from Russia

Colorado Saddlery Company in Golden makes custom saddles, and their roots in downtown Denver date back to 1945.

GOLDEN, COLO. - At the Colorado Saddlery Company in Golden, creating a bonded relationship with customers started decades ago.

“We have customers that have been customers of ours for the last 75 years,” said Colorado Saddlery Company President Matt Wassam, “and we anticipate their grandkids will be customers of ours somewhere down the road.”

The company makes custom saddles and their roots in downtown Denver date back to 1945.

“With the years of experience we have, we know what it takes to build a saddle that’s comfortable,” said Wassam.

That experience and hard work has paid off. The company is now expanding and adding more jobs with help from an unlikely place.

“Russia has become one of our greatest customers,” said Wassam. “The Russian ranch community is growing and they heard about our quality saddles and reached out to us about 5 or 6 years ago.”

They are one of the many countries around the world looking to Colorado for a little help.

“We are also is South America, Germany and Sweden,” said Wassam. “It doesn’t surprise me that they came to an American company when they were looking for actual working quality working saddles.”

“The American way of handling cattle on horseback is the best way to keep cattle calm and not hurt them and move them slow,” said General Manager Bill Robinson. “I’m proud of what we put out…I’m proud of the fact that there’s people all over the world riding Colorado Saddlery saddles.”

They say the Russians are very interested in western horsemanship, even if the two countries don’t see eye to eye.

“The political climate in Russia is one that leaves us questioning if things are going to change midway through a purchase of a lot of saddles,” said Wassam. “They’ve been fantastic to work with, they have collaborated with us to develop specific saddles that meet their needs.”

Crafting leather here that has lasted for decades and creating new bonds reaching across the world.

“We’re happy they did and we hope that it’s a long term relationship,” said Wassam.

