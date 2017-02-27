Data guy turns paints Denver skylines during lunchbreak

We met data guy Jon Theunissen at P2 Energy Solutions, where he works in downtown Denver. From his office, employees have a 360-degree view of the city. He turns the skyline into art on his lunchbreak.

During his lunch hour, Jon sits at the window, and he creates watercolor paintings.

"I think one of the biggest things about views like this and having them is that people start getting accustomed to it, to the point where you hardly ever look out the window anymore," he says. "Part of the job of somebody like me, that can paint, is to look out the window and take note of things that are really kind of special.





Most often, Jon paints for someone else. When someone leaves the company, he'll ask which viewpoint is that person's favorite. Jon will turn the skyline into a painting for that person as a goodbye gift.

Watch Jon's story, shot by visual producer Cody Broadway, in the video above.

Do you know someone who does something awesome? Someone who has a great story? Let us know by emailing next@9news.com or with #HeyNext.

