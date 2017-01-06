David Puckett case and 'parent shaming': One mom's passionate case against it

A 6-year-old boy was found dead this week. David Puckett wandered away from his home in Aurora on New Year’s Eve, and his body was pulled from an icy pond days later.

There have been questions about whether the Amber Alert should have been issued earlier, and the general protocol surrounding Amber Alerts.

There have also been questions about whether someone could be to blame for David’s death. On Next’s Facebook page, a comment from this week reads, “The mom needs to be accountable, who lets their child out of their site as many times as she has ! It is so sickening the neglect and abuse helpless children have to endure ! Where is the dad ? Do get me started on the men having unwanted children!”

9NEWS has been told that David walked out of the house after a fight with a sibling. He was reported missing about an hour later, and the family searched for David themselves in the meantime.

A Colorado mom contacted Next to share a “parent shaming” blog post she wrote, after reading negative comments.

Stephanie Sprenger said, “Here’s one thing I know for sure that has never helped keep our children safe from harm: judging and shaming other parents.”

Here’s an excerpt:

Because that is what we are consciously or unconsciously saying when we judge, blame, and shame parents when terrible things happen. 'That could never happen to me.' But of course we all know that it can, in some form or another. We have all turned our backs, crossed our fingers while we ran inside the house for a moment, picked up our phone at a park out of boredom.

Tonight, we'll hear from Stephanie, in her own words, on why she's passionately against "parent shaming" and why this event hit a nerve with her.

We'll also have our conversation with local officers and CBI about the Amber Alert criteria - if it was used properly in this case and if it'll effect the way they issue Amber Alerts going forward.

