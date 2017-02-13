Deal on hold for CU's Coach MacIntyre as school reviews handling of Tumpkin abuse allegations

Head coach Mike MacIntyre of the Colorado Buffaloes stands on sidelines during game against the Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium on December 2, 2016 in Santa Clara, California (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

BOULDER, COLO. - The Associated Press college football 'coach of the year' is not getting a contract extension yet.

University of Colorado football coach Mike MacIntyre was supposed to have his contract extension reviewed and discussed by Regents on Friday, but it was pulled off the agenda.

Next confirmed that CU Boulder Chancellor Phil DiStefano is the one who called for the audible.

"The campus Chancellor requested that it be put on hold because the campus is conducting an inquiry about what happened surrounding the Sports Illustrated article, and they felt it was best that the results of that inquiry would come in before any contract extension," said Ken McConnellogue, CU Vice President of Communication.

Earlier this month, Sports Illustrated reported that MacIntyre and Athletic Director Rick George were aware that Joe Tumpkin, the now-former defensive backs coach, had been accused of multiple incidents of domestic violence – but took no action for weeks.

He was suspended and resigned after 9Wants to Know and the Boulder Daily Camera discovered a restraining order filed by his girlfriend.

"The Regents have been getting briefings on this situation as it has unfolded," said McConnellogue. "The leadership on the campus, and the athletic and football programs, have apologized for this and have said that they did not do things as they should have, so I think, now, the issue is what exactly happened and how can we do better," said McConnellogue.

On Feb. 3, DiStefano acknowledged the university did not act quickly enough when confronted with domestic abuse allegations against Tumpkin.

The purpose of the university's inquiry is to determine if any policies were violated and if any policies need to be rewritten.

On Jan. 9, CU's athletic department announced that MacIntyre signed an extension through the 2021 season.

The extension would increase his base salary from $2 million to $3.1 million in 2017. The contract extension was to be worth $16.25 million through 2021.

"I am happy to present this contract extension to the Board of the Regents," DiStefano said in the announcement. "I am delighted that Coach MacIntyre wants to lead our football team for many years to come. He has brought our program back to national prominence and that exposure has benefited the entire university. Coach MacIntyre has motivated our student-athletes to perform at their best both on the field and in the classroom with record levels for team grade point averages."

Every contract at the University begins on July 1.

