Dear Walden: A thank you note from Danielle Grant

A thank you note to Walden from 9NEWS Meteorologist Danielle Grant. (Photo: Danielle Grant)

9NEWS Meterologist Danielle Grant loves Walden. And Walden loves her—now that they have spent two days together.

Danielle was stranded there in the storm as she tried to get to a weather conference in Steamboat.

She was so touched by that town, she wrote Walden a letter:

Dear Walden,

To many, you may just be a spot on the map. To me, you've become so much more.

I would've never imagined I'd be stranded all alone in your tiny town.

I rolled in with white knuckles, braving one the scariest drives of my life.

It was a complete white out only to find out the highway to Steamboat was closed.

No hotel rooms, no problem.

You graciously opened up your churches and schools for us weary travelers.

Hanging out in Walden, Colorado (Photo: KUSA)

I still can't believe that wrestling gym turned into my home away from home.

The teachers and principal at North Park Schools gathered piles of blankets and sleeping bags and I luckily packed wine and snacks.

All the comforts of home for a 50-person sleepover!

Stranded in a wrestling gym in Walden (Photo: Danielle Grant)

It's amazing how quickly I felt a part of the North Park family.

Thank you for the warm place to stay even if the wrestling mats smelled like stinky 7th graders.

Thank you for the delicious home-cooked meals, for the generosity and kindness.

And for the most unexpected Wild West adventure.

Danielle Grant’s unexpected adventure in Walden, Colorado (Photo: KUSA)

I believe things happen for a reason. I may never know why our paths crossed but I'm sure glad they did.

Walden, I'll be back...just when the snow melts, the wind simmers down and the sun shines.

Your newfound friend,

Danielle



(© 2017 KUSA)