Deli's weed-smoked turkey destroyed by Denver Environmental Health

Weed-smoked turkey at Cook's Fresh Market

DENVER - As fast as weed-smoked turkey came into Colordans' lives, it has vanished.

As you may have seen on Next, Cook's Fresh Market put weed-smoked turkey sandwiches on the menu this week.

PREVIOUS: Marijuana-smoked turkey now served at Cooks's Fresh Market

Owner Ed Janos said he had no idea if his Mile High club sandwiches were legal. (We don't recommend using Next to float your possibly illegal ideas by, for what it's worth.)

As it turns out, selling marijuana-infused turkey sandwiches at your deli is most definitely, absolutely, 100 percent illegal, even in Colorado.

A few people from Denver Environmental Health happened to be watching the story as it aired on TV, so investigators went to check out the situation on Friday morning.

Kerra Jones, with the environmental health department, said the owner still had 8 to 10 pounds of turkey left in the freezer. The Environmental Health staff had Janos pour bleach on the rest of the meat to ensure it was destroyed.

Jones wasn't sure yet if the restaurant had been ticketed, or if they would be penalized in any way in the future.

We're going to chat with Environmental Health about the details. That interview will air Friday in Next.

