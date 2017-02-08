Denver artist says graffiti vandalism hurts street art movement

DENVER - Nigel Penhale got paid for something people used to have to do off the radar. He painted a mural on the Cherry Creek Trail.

The city paid him to do it.

“It’s my little love letter to Denver,” he said, looking at his mural near 12th and Speer.

Nick Penhale

“Literally two days after we finish, I’m getting texts, I’m getting messages like, 'Hey someone painted over your mural,'” he said.

PREVIOUS:

Why the latest graffiti on the Cherry Creek Trail made me mad

Graffiti has ruined a mural along the Cherry Creek Trail

Graffiti can't be removed from murals along Cherry Creek Trail

Someone painted a graffiti tag over a major part of the mural. Someone also hit several other murals on the trail.

Penhale said he doesn’t understand the motive. He speculates that the street artist might be accusing him of selling out.

But he says this isn’t selling out. It’s advancing the art form.

“Graffiti and street art and all this visual stuff is now becoming a thing where it’s not just accepted…its lauded and applauded,” he said.

Funding for Penhale’s mural came from the Denver Urban Arts Fund, which Penhale explains was originally an anti-graffiti campaign.

The idea behind the fund, he said, is to give street artist an outlet where they can paint instead of randomly tagging.

When random taggers come along and ruin it, Penhale worries the city won’t want to fund it.

#heynext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)