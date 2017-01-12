Denver Botanic Gardens is taking down 1 million Christmas lights

If you're procrastinating on taking down your holiday lights, the people at the Denver Botanic Gardens can sympathize.

It takes about three months to put up their display, and an entire month to take back down.

The Botanic Gardens prides itself on being green, so to speak, so they try not to throw out any lights. They unwind and save all of them - all million of them - for next year.

"A colleague said they there were on a plane leaving Denver, and they could see it from the air. There's that many lights," said Erin Bird, with the Garden. "This is a very planned out process, and the staff who does it know all the tricks."

Some of those tricks include using giant poles, so no one has to climb a tree. And unlike most of us, instead of throwing them all in a pile and hoping for the best next year, they carefully coil up each strand of lights.

