Maya Casillas, 7, joins migrant rights group during a vigil to protest against US President Donald Trump's new crackdown on 'sanctuary cities', outside the City Hall in Los Angeles on January 25, 2017. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

KUSA - President Trump signed an executive order Wednesday that would keep federal money away from so called "sanctuary cities" that don't help with deportation efforts.

FULL TEXT: Trump's presidential executive orders regarding border wall, immigration

How Trump can defund 'sanctuary cities'

There is no legal definition of a sanctuary city.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said in a news conference on Wednesday that Denver, along with cities across the country, has asked for immigration reform before now.

"What we saw today lacked leadership, it lacked vision, and quite frankly, I think missed a huge opportunity," Hancock said. "We are not a sanctuary city. We will value residents in the city. We won't take any unlawful, unconstitutional acts, against residents of the City of Denver, and it is our goal to make sure the people in this city feel safe, and know that this is a city that is open, welcoming and inclusive."

Hancock added that the city "does not have a policy of non-cooperation on immigration enforcement," but Denver will not violate unlawful actions on behalf of federal officials.

PREVIOUS: Denver, Aurora won't enforce Trump immigration policy

PREVIOUS: Hancock says Denver won't needlessly detain immigrants

PREVIOUS: Boulder officials vote to become sanctuary city

In Boulder, it's a sanctuary showdown. People there knew federal dollars were at risk, but the city has declared itself a sanctuary anyway.

City of Boulder Spokesperson Sarah Huntley said, "There are immigrants who are part of our day-to-day community. We welcome them."

In Boulder, police officers don't check a person's immigration status or hold them for federal authorities. The city says its goal is to protect the rights of undocumented people.

Boulder could lose millions of dollars in federal funding.

In regards to the Trump's sanctuary city executive order, Huntley said, "We'd first have to evaluate what the executive order says and how it defines sanctuary city, and whether we even apply in the category that the president is talking about."

On the other side of the metro area, Aurora's mayor sent 9NEWS a statement saying, "There's no definition of sanctuary city," and that he's struggling to understand what one really is. He went on to say Aurora has never been one.

In November, Aurora Police posted on the department's Facebook page saying it currently abides by a "non-enforcement policy on immigration," and there are no plans to change.

Republican Congressman Tom Tancredo says Aurora's already been a sanctuary city.

Tancredo said, "It's absolutely clear as a bell and they've been doing it for a long time. The problem is it's never been enforced."

Tancredo says it's a city’s duty to cooperate with immigration officers, and cutting funds to those that don't is a good idea.

"I don't care what kind of lipstick they want to put on this pig, but the reality is they are sanctuary cities once they choose to not cooperate with federal government, if they come into contact who is here illegally and commits a crime."

(© 2017 KUSA)