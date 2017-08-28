Denver Broncos' coach Vance Joseph is the new voice on the train at DIA

Jan 12, 2017; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph speaks during a press conference at UCHealth Training Center. (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

DENVER - The Denver Broncos' coach has a new gig.

Coach Vance Joseph is the new voice on the train to baggage claim at Denver International Airport.

In a Facebook video announcement posted by the DIA, Joseph said, "Welcome to Broncos Country. This is head coach Vance Joseph of the three-time Superbowl champions, Denver Broncos. We're excited to kick off the 2017 season in front of the best fans in the NFL. We appreciate your support and look forward to an exciting season. Go Broncos!"

By the way, DIA still hasn't said when Adele Arakawa's voice would be removed from the train, but we know it's coming ...

Check out the video below to hear the new voice of DIA's train:

