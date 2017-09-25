Broncos' Derek Wolfe's thoughts on his teammates kneeling when he stood

Sep 24, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Members of the Denver Broncos kneel during the playing of the national anthem prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark Konezny, Mark Konezny)

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK - Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe was not one of the several players who knelt during the National Anthem on Sunday's game in response to President Trump's statements.

Wolfe said he stood because he felt it was his duty.

He still fully supports his teammates' decisions.

"We have different views on life, but we're still good friends," Wolfe said. "You know, you’re allowed to have your own opinion. That’s the point of being a human is that you’re allowed to feel and think the way you want to feel and think. That’s the great part about being a human being."

Wolfe opened up about his background after the game to further explain his thoughts.

"I come from poverty. So, for me, it’s not a black and white thing, it’s a rich and a poor thing," he said. "These social injustices are towards the less fortunate. And people who don’t have money are the ones that are looked down upon because they’re on government assistance. And I was on government assistance my whole life. Until I got drafted, I was on food stamps. I had seven dollars when I got drafted, so I know what it’s like to be poor. I know what it’s like for people to treat you different and to treat you like you’re dumb and uneducated. I know what that feels like."

Denver Bronco players kneel in protest during the National Anthem before a game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field.

He believes there needs to be more listening.

"Most people...whenever somebody's talking, they already have an idea of what they’re saying in their head. They’re not listening to what’s being said to them. They’re thinking about what they want to take from it," Wolfe said.

