Denver family headed to Women's March on Washington

DENVER - Zoe and Sydney Maysmith packed up their homework on Thursday morning. They weren’t getting ready for school, but for a trip to Washington, D.C. with their parents.

“We’re doing it so the kids can see it’s important to put your actions behind what you say,” says the mom, Nancy.

Nancy and her husband Pete, the executive director of Conservation Colorado, are taking their family to the capital with the intentions of skipping the inauguration and participating in the Women’s March on Washington, in protest of President Trump.

“I grew up with a woman, my mother, who taught me to stand up for what I care about and what I believe in, so it sort of feels like a natural extension of that,” Pete says.

They say the words Trump has used to speak about women, particularly groping women, affected them as parents of girls.

They hope their daughters look back in five years, and in 50 years, and remember standing up for “fundamental American values.”

They were originally headed to the Denver march but decided on D.C. instead. The Denver event is Saturday at Civic Center Park from 9 to 3.

We’re interested in everyone story about why they are headed to D.C. Wednesday, we talked to a woman who’s headed with her husband, who worked with the Republican Party, as well as students who raised money to go.

