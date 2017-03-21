Denver food truck putting customers' safety first with new certification

DENVER - As more food trucks pop up around Denver, so do more questions regarding the safety of the food they serve.

One place you don’t have to question is J Street Food Truck.

The mobile eatery is the first food truck to receive one of the Denver Health Department’s Partners in Food Safety certificate. The department started the program at the beginning of last year. Since then, 24 establishments that handle food have been certified.

According to the department’s website, the Partners in Food Safety program recognizes “Denver food facilities that promote and maintain excellent food safety practices.”

Officials posted the following criteria to become certified:

Facility must not have more than two critical violations per inspection conducted by Denver Environmental Health (DEH) on the last two full inspections, as well as any limited inspections. To access inspection reports, click here. Facility must have a formal training program for all food handling employees. This training must ensure all new staff who handle food are properly trained in basic food safety, and must be completed within three months of the hire date. Formal training can include DEH's food safety class, classes offered on StateFoodSafety.com, or a comparable course. Facility must not have any fines from administrative citations issued by DEH within the last 12 months. Facility must not have any confirmed foodborne illness outbreaks within the last 12 months. Facility must score at least 50 points on the DEH Active Managerial Control Evaluation. Applicants must complete the evaluation with an investigator. As part of this evaluation, the facility must show applicable documentation.

For the owner of J Street Food Truck, Jason Bray, the new certification is for his customers.

“People know that they don’t have anything to worry about. I’m all here for the customers and I want to put out the best food possible. It starts from that,” Bray said. “If it wasn’t for customers, I wouldn’t be in business. They come first and foremost.”

For a list of places that have the Partners in Food certification, click here.



