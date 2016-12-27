Denver has a pile of money just waiting for artists to use it

"Planting" at 10th Avenue and Navaho Street is just one piece of Denver's public art collection. The artist, Emanuel Martinez - lived in a public housing complex near the neighborhood in the '70s

The City of Denver is ready to hand out more than 350,000 bucks, in the name of public art.

Denver Arts & Venues wants four different artists to complete four different pieces of art for the city. Each piece will become a part of the Denver Public Art Collection.

The department wants a portrait of the late Denver City Councilwoman Carla Madison, a piece of artwork that fits the neighborhood around the new Denver Carla Madison Recreation Center on Colfax Avenue, a piece for Paco Sanchez Park and the biggest one - a $285,000 project - will be placed at the zoo.

Projects like these are funded thanks to capital improvement projects. One percent of any capital improvement project over $1 million has to set aside for the inclusion of art in the design and construction.

Applications for each of these four projects are due in January.

Denver's looking for Colorado artists for each of them.

If you're interested, get information on the Arts & Venues website.

