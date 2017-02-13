Denver has the 4th best airport for transit? The A-line? Really?

DENVER - Maybe you've heard. The A-line is one of America's best airport trains.

Other news shows have reported on it.

And here's the deal. What you heard about was another one of those dubious studies put out by a company that just wants news shows to mention its name for free publicity.

And this particular company, which I shall not name, is a website that tracks travel credit cards.

The company declared the A-Line the fourth best airport in the country -- based on transit time versus drive time, assuming there no malfunctions or delays.

The local TV news loved it - what a headline! The airport loved it too. Denver International Airport put a link to the study on its Facebook page.

If only federal regulators, who have the train to the plane on probation over its problems, could be so easily convinced to give the A-Line a passing grade.

