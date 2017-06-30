KUSA
Denver International Airport had its busiest day ever Friday

Not Thanksgiving. It's June 30!

Next with Kyle Clark , KUSA 9:00 PM. MDT June 30, 2017

DENVER - Win a bet with your friends. Ask them to name Denver's busiest travel day of the year.

It's not around Thanksgiving, and not Christmas, either.

It's today: June 30. The airport set a record for busiest day ever.

An estimated 197,000 passengers were expected to pass through the airport Friday; that's larger than the population of Fort Collins.

The airport guesses 1.3 million will travel through DIA during extended holiday weekend - June 27-July 3 this year.

Be prepared if you're one of them; several days should top 195,000, according to the airport. Standard rules apply: get there at least two hours early for a domestic flight.

Heath Montgomery, DIA's spokesperson, said all TSA checkpoints have been operating smoothly.

Montgomery guesses there will be about 50 new "busiest days ever" by the end of August.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


