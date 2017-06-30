Denver International Airport had its busiest day ever Friday

Denver International Airport

DENVER - Win a bet with your friends. Ask them to name Denver's busiest travel day of the year.

It's not around Thanksgiving, and not Christmas, either.

It's today: June 30. The airport set a record for busiest day ever.

An estimated 197,000 passengers were expected to pass through the airport Friday; that's larger than the population of Fort Collins.

The airport guesses 1.3 million will travel through DIA during extended holiday weekend - June 27-July 3 this year.

Be prepared if you're one of them; several days should top 195,000, according to the airport. Standard rules apply: get there at least two hours early for a domestic flight.

Heath Montgomery, DIA's spokesperson, said all TSA checkpoints have been operating smoothly.

Montgomery guesses there will be about 50 new "busiest days ever" by the end of August.

We are very busy ahead of the holiday weekend and will set a new passenger record today! https://t.co/1ga6XEdul9 for parking and TSA info pic.twitter.com/Inr1pci0ds — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) June 30, 2017

