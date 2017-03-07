Denver mayor speaks on Trump administration environment policy

The Trump administration is rolling back environmental regulations that pushed automakers toward electric vehicles and more fuel-efficient cars.  If you think that doesn't impact Denver, our Mayor would politely disagree.  It's where Kyle Clark picks up his week-long conversation: The Mayor and the President.- Next with Kyle Clark. 9NEWS @ 6. 3/7/2017

KUSA 7:16 PM. MST March 07, 2017

