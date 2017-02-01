Denver Mayor: Values governing homeless sweeps, immigration policy are in line

DENVER - Denver Mayor Michael Hancock this week ramped up efforts to provide assistance to immigrants and refugees, following a series of executive orders from the Trump administration.

One order would strip federal funding from so-called "sanctuary cities." Hancock insists Denver does not meet the definition of a sanctuary city, even as the city does not detain people based solely on their immigration status.

The mayor’s stance on the issue got some Next viewers wondering about another city stance. During 2016, the city conducted several sweeps on sidewalks, where homeless residents stored their belongings.

Hancock insisted the city’s values are aligned.

“Our whole purpose whether we're serving homeless or we're serving immigrants is to acknowledge the humanity of these individuals,” the mayor told Next.

“It is our value that we find nothing compassionate about encouraging someone to sleep out in the cold on the street,” he said, adding the city does its best to inform the homeless about shelters and opportunities for motel vouchers.

“The sweeps are about the safety health and well-being of all citizens and residents of Denver,” he said. “Protecting our immigrants is about the safety health and well being of all the residents of this city.”

Hancock met with Muslim students at South High School Wednesday.

